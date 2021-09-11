How much do you get out of Videogames today?

Comixbooks

I get next to nothing out of most games today but still buy them. I think I need help. Maneater is the only game I got something out of recently Pathfinder Kingmaker was pretty good.

These so called Modern Games don't even comes close to the feels if Ultima Online or Dark Age of Camelot too much is supplied in the game where it bores in minutes.
 
TheHig

Not a ton of time myself to play these days but the escape is why I play. Same as it ever was. Something else to put your mind on for a bit and relax. I don’t play anything super twitchy or competitive anymore. Coop is nice also. In games like Civ6 or total war series especially where the chatting and virtual hanging out is almost more important than the game itself.
 
