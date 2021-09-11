How much do you get out of Videogames today?

Comixbooks
I get next to nothing out of most games today but still buy them. I think I need help. Maneater is the only game I got something out of recently Pathfinder Kingmaker was pretty good.
These so called Modern Games don't even comes close to the feels if Ultima Online or Dark Age of Camelot too much is supplied in the game where it bores in minutes.
