How many times have you actually dropped in a new CPU?

I used to think that future longevity of the socket/platform I bought into meant a damn. This was because usually I was spending all my money at once and I wanted to feel like there was a long return period for the investment. Surely, if I could amortise the cost of the RAM, motherboard, etc, everything was going to be ok. I would find happiness, I wouldn't die alone, I would finally open up to my parents, my cat would come back to life, and so on.



20 years of building my PCs later, I have done a purely-CPU upgrade all of twice. One time I went from an Athlon XP 2500+ to an Athlon XP 3200+. Another time I did do a drop in replacement, of a 12600k to 13700k, but that was only because I had plans build a server with the spare chip about two weeks later.



Which makes sense! Chipsets, RAM and IO all upgrade with the motherboard, so I'm rarely thinking about spending any money on upgrading unless it's to buy at least those core bits together. Not only does that make the upgrade more meaningful, it means I don't have a spare part sitting useless on a shelf. I hate that. I hate when I have computer parts that I could build into a machine, if only I had the 95% of the machine that was missing around it. Used CPUs depreciate fast.



PSUs, hard drives, SSDs and cases on the other hand seem to last an average of 2-3 builds each.



I'm thinking about this because it's insane to me how many people are out here on the internet complaining that Intel's new platform will only be around for a generation. Who cares! I used my AM4 board for 1 generation. If I buy an AM5 board it's going to be for 1 generation. Agh!



Am I crazy?