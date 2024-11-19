How many times have you actually dropped in a new CPU?

What proportion of your PCs have you done a CPU upgrade on, keeping the old motherboard?

  • 0 - 20%

    Votes: 3 42.9%

  • 20 - 40%

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • 40 - 60%

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • 60 - 80%

    Votes: 2 28.6%

  • 80 - 100%

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    7
G

Growly

n00b
Joined
Jun 13, 2006
Messages
19
I used to think that future longevity of the socket/platform I bought into meant a damn. This was because usually I was spending all my money at once and I wanted to feel like there was a long return period for the investment. Surely, if I could amortise the cost of the RAM, motherboard, etc, everything was going to be ok. I would find happiness, I wouldn't die alone, I would finally open up to my parents, my cat would come back to life, and so on.

20 years of building my PCs later, I have done a purely-CPU upgrade all of twice. One time I went from an Athlon XP 2500+ to an Athlon XP 3200+. Another time I did do a drop in replacement, of a 12600k to 13700k, but that was only because I had plans build a server with the spare chip about two weeks later.

Which makes sense! Chipsets, RAM and IO all upgrade with the motherboard, so I'm rarely thinking about spending any money on upgrading unless it's to buy at least those core bits together. Not only does that make the upgrade more meaningful, it means I don't have a spare part sitting useless on a shelf. I hate that. I hate when I have computer parts that I could build into a machine, if only I had the 95% of the machine that was missing around it. Used CPUs depreciate fast.

PSUs, hard drives, SSDs and cases on the other hand seem to last an average of 2-3 builds each.

I'm thinking about this because it's insane to me how many people are out here on the internet complaining that Intel's new platform will only be around for a generation. Who cares! I used my AM4 board for 1 generation. If I buy an AM5 board it's going to be for 1 generation. Agh!

Am I crazy?
 
Not typically, back when I first started building PCs, I was a poor high schooler so typically got a lower cost CPU (Celeron) than upgraded to a Pentium when I could save up and afford it (grocery clerk money).

The AM4 platform I've gone through three CPU upgrades, which is not the norm for me, but was appreciated. I did end up switching to a x570 from a x370 for better RAM support.

I think the AM4 platform changed the game in terms of platform longevity, I remember most users not batting an eye when Intel would release a new socket every generation. With that said, I'm sure it doesn't help that Intel released a turd with Arrow Lake and there's no promise of a 'Arrow Lake refresh' on the same platform; So purchasers will likely be stuck with the same turd this generation. Even when AMD was releasing turds, at least you could still upgrade the CPU to something better performing (Phenom's to Phenom II's to FX's - or whatever that generation naming scheme was).
 
Ive done a bunch of cpu upgrades over the years, the only one I didnt do at least 1 cpu upgrades on was my Ivy Bridge system as I started with the top cpu in it and there were no upgrades available. My P2 and P3 systems got a bunch of upgrades, then my socket A systems got a multitude of upgrades over several boards. Then my next socket 775 got at least 4 upgrades from dual core to quad EE. Then came the Ivy which didnt get any upgrade, and finally my AM4 which got a 5800X3D upgrade.

That doesnt include all my secondary systems that got tons of cpu upgrades over the years also, but that is a whole other rabbit hole.
 
I used to do it quite a bit in the early days. I would go from a Pentium 150 to a 166 to a 233MX because that was my hobby then. I also did this on socket 370. I originally had a Slot-A? board that I added a 370 adapter so I cant even think of how many CPU's I went through. All in the joy of the Hardest O/C I could get. Good times. I remember a time I asked to try out a Celeron 333 at a shop on a demo PC and they looked at me puzzled but allowed it. And when it posted @ 500+ they were gobsmacked. I purchased and walked out and they were speechless. Fast forward a bunch I haven't done it much if at all until AM4 where I went from a 1700X to a 5700X. Got to give the GOAT award to AM4 on this topic. A hard nod to Slot-A with 370 adaptor cards.
Thanks for the topic OP :)
 
I rarely upgrade CPU's in my machines. Rarely are future CPU's on the existing platform worth while. I sometimes keep CPU's and motherboards awhile though I prefer to replace GPU's every generation when I can afford it.
 
I generally upgrade MB, CPU and memory in one go. Quite frequently I nab a new PSU as well, just gotta have some of that new PSU smell I guess. The only time I stuck with a single MB for more than one processor was during my Asus P4C800-E Deluxe/479 socket adapter addiction. I went through 10 or 15 Dothans trying to find those cherries. I kind of did the same with socket 775 but it was the other way around. I spent a lot of time trying to find the best fsb clocking MBs for a couple of years. Perfected my RMA skills during that period :p These days I don't game too much but I still really enjoy rebuilding my rig and reconfiguring the loop.
 
Only once recently, upgraded a machine from 2600x to a 5800x. In the past I swapped more frequently, I remember going from an athlon 64 3200+ to a 3700+ to an opteron 165 on the same board. I sit on processors a lot longer now, but if I had the money I would do it more frequently; would be nice to reuse CPU blocks.
 
funkydmunky said:
originally had a Slot-A? board that I added a 370 adapter
Slot 1 was pentium II. Slot 2 was Pentium II Xeon. Slot A was Athlon.

On topic, I don't think I've done much cpu upgrading since like socket 7. When it comes time to think about it, it's a lot easier to install a new cpu into a new board and then swap the boards. Rather than try to avoid taking the board out and then it never works out.
 
