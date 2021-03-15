How many tensor cores in current gen vid cards (assuming you could find one)?

My question is motivated by this except from an Adobe blog post announcing Super Resolution in Photoshop and Adobe Camera RAW:



If you’re in the market for a new computer or GPU, look for GPU models optimized for CoreML and Windows ML machine learning technologies. For example, the Neural Engine in the Apple M1 chip is highly tuned for CoreML performance. Similarly, the TensorCores in NVIDIA’s RTX series of GPUs run Windows ML very efficiently. The GPU landscape is changing quickly and I expect big performance improvements around the corner.



So when I checked the Nvidia 3000 series specs, I could not find anything on how many tensor cores in the different models.



Does the AMD 6000 series have tensor cores? (Not trolling here, I just don't know that much about GPU technology.)



I was thinking that for my Adobe software usage, maybe I should get a more powerful card than a 3060 Ti. Of course, with the current situation and me wanting to use the money to pay the mortgage instead of buying a card now, this may all be theoretical.