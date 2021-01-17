How many SSD drives have you purchased?

Recently bought two more 2TB drives just so I could have more space after ditching my HDDs.



but I purchased 9 drives total which you would think surly would be enough the problem remains lack of Sata ports mainly 6 on most boards.,

Some boards have 8 or you could buy an adapter. The low capacity of SSD drives it the main problem 256 was about good as it would get back in 2014.



x2 256 gig drives not using as backup drives not connected to my PC

x1 500 gig drive for my WIN OS

x4 1TB drives you would think this would be enough I mean 1TB is pretty big right unless you have COD MW installed.

x2 2 TB drives which are pretty nice only have one installed one is in the mail.



I just couldn't spurge for those 4TB drives I mean they are still about 450.00 for one drive

which is the price of a really good motherboard or top of the line Intel Chip