How many pumps needed for a MORA3 420

So after many many years of watercooling and many different builds, I’ve decided to switch to an external radiator setup and be done with switching radiators, fans, etc…. It starts to get expensive lol.
I’m currently cooling the following parts.
5900X and RTX 3090
The Mora radiator will be under my desk and case will be on top of my desk. There would be a total 8ft of soft tubing connecting the 2.
Do I need 1 or 2 D5 pumps?
Thanks in advance!
I’m currently cooling the following parts.
5900X and RTX 3090
The Mora radiator will be under my desk and case will be on top of my desk. There would be a total 8ft of soft tubing connecting the 2.
Do I need 1 or 2 D5 pumps?
Thanks in advance!