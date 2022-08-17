How many pumps needed for a MORA3 420

It's really tough to predict, and I'd defer to someone who has used that specific radiator, but given its size I would make an educated guess you'd probably get OK, but not spectacular flow with one D5. Probably in the just below 1GMP range. 0.8 to 0.9 somewhere.



This is certainly a usable flow, but your temps would likely benefit a little bit by bringing that up to 1 to 1.25 somewhere, and for that you'd probably need a second pump in series.



This will also depend on restrictiveness of the water blocks you use, and how many tight bends are in the loop.



Your water blocks and radiators would be operating slightly more effectively at those higher flow rates, BUT you'd also be dumping more heat into the loop from the second pump (~20 to 25W) so I'd probably use PWM controlled pumps so you can speed them up when needed, and slow them down when not.



The difference in temps would likely be no more than 1C at full load though, so you'd have to decide if the expense of another pump is worth it.