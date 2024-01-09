How many of you have the EK direct die water block?

xDiVolatilX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jul 24, 2021
- Messages
- 2,114
I saw the EK direct die block and thought it looked like a fun time.
https://www.ekwb.com/shop/ek-quantum-velocity2-direct-die-d-rgb-1700-nickel-plexi
How many of you guys are running the direct die block on your 13900 14900 cpus?
How was the process? Was it easy? Worth it? I'm looking for actual user feedback. Thanks.
