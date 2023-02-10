How many of you are using wireless mechanical keyboard and are you happy w/ it?

I remember a few yr. ago, there is ?? problem so the industry cannot make mechanical that is wireless. Did the IT industry fix whatever that problem was? and is a wireless MX keyboard just as good as a wired MX keyboard?also what brand are you people using?The Razor Pro Type Ultra has good potential. But I don't understand why there is such a wide opinion, from the 1 star to the 5 star, a lot of very extreme view. I wonder why