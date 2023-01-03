how many of website still support 4:3 aspect ratio?

Happy Hopping
https://tru-vumonitors.com/43-vs-169-aspect-ratio/
since noone can sell 4:3 monitor for at least a decade, is most popular websites, still bother support 4:3? and if so, is that going to change?
or how does that work w/ web programming, can a web page accommodate both? i.e., can people w/ those older 4:3 monitor still see the same amt. of information compares to people using 16:9 screen?
