How many here got there RTX 5090 / 5080 Out of Stock Edition

I have a combo order direct from MSI for a 5080 Ventus that is still pending, so....hopefully?
 
I have an order in with Amazon for the 5080 Suprim Liquid since launch day, but it is sitting in "order received" status with no estimated ship date yet.
 
IMG_1262.jpeg


Just received mine, just taking a closer look at it. If any of you remember when wood screws were spotted on Nvidia cards…
 
I had a 4080s. Sold it for a break even, got another in the fall once it was obvious the 50 series was to be delayed. 4 months later, RMA time. I could not believe it to be the card but I tested everything. I even purchased a new Z790 to replace my Z690 board just in case it was the slot causing the random video crash-. ( machine continued to run, just no video and everything fine on the integrated video) Nope, still the card. Furmark crashes in seconds. She goes on the truck tomorrow. Boy I wish there were 50 series cards available. It going to be a month before i see my RMA replacement. Anyone in the market for a mint Z690 board that is still under warranty ? LOL
 
Hoping my FE 5080 comes in as expected on Wed without delays, decided to hold off selling the 4080s till it's installed and tested 🤞
 
Still waiting for Amazon to ship mine. been sitting in "order received" since launch day. Hopefully it ships tomorrow.
 
I decided to skip this generation. 5090 only 30% faster than 4090 yet costs $2,000. 5080 only 15% faster than 4080. Don't feel the slight upgrade is even worth it.

AMD is likely to ship a very underwhelming product called the RX 9070 to compete with Nvidia's 5070 series. I don't have high hopes.

Maybe Intel will finally get there with their 3rd generation GPU and make a product worth buying. Their drivers have gotten a lot better lately. And they build more native support into their GPUs to be more efficient. At least I see them making significant progress with each new generation.
 
Hoping my FE 5080 comes in as expected on Wed without delays, decided to hold off selling the 4080s till it's installed and tested 🤞
Any chance on you selling that 4080 for a reasonable price to a brother? Lol. I need a hold over until I can get a 5090. Got no GPU atm.
 
Any chance on you selling that 4080 for a reasonable price to a brother? Lol. I need a hold over until I can get a 5090. Got no GPU atm.
I will keep you in mind if i win the Nvidia draw .
 
No luck so far, but I'll be watching for a 5090 tomorrow. I got my EVGA 3090 in a later Best Buy drop on 6900XT launch day after striking out on the initial batch of AMD cards. There were a lot of drops that day. Back then I just wanted a new vid card for the "winter of Covid". There were a few NV drops today, but not like December 12, 2020. I don't know if there will be a bunch of drops, but would NV try to shit on AMD's parade? I'm thinking the answer to that is yes, absolutely yes.
 
would NV try to shit on AMD's parade? I'm thinking the answer to that is yes, absolutely yes.
It would make little sense not too (i would not understand why they would not try), but at this point I doubt they will be able to do so. A lot of 5070 and card in general today would have been a good way to do this, they were not able to deliver.
 
It would make little sense not too (i would not understand why they would not try), but at this point I doubt they will be able to do so. A lot of 5070 and card in general today would have been a good way to do this, they were not able to deliver.
They didn't have nearly enough in 2020 either, so I'm going to F5 in my boring morning meetings tomorrow.
 
Congratulations dude! The Gainward looks cool - one that we can’t get in the U.S., either!

How is it?
Runs quiet. No coil whine. Overclocks like a champ. I made 85 on Speedway leaderboard (didn't push harder).
Looks great with the build as well. So no complaints except the damn price. It is what it is. With new tariffs the price would've been similar if I imported from US with 3X shipping etc.
 
Runs quiet. No coil whine. Overclocks like a champ. I made 85 on Speedway leaderboard (didn't push harder).
Looks great with the build as well. So no complaints except the damn price. It is what it is. With new tariffs the price would've been similar if I imported from US with 3X shipping etc.
Awesome. Yeah, I finally snagged a 5090 yesterday in Best Buy's drop - the MSI Gaming Trio. I won't be able to pick it up until next Wednesday. Nearly $3K after taxes...so I would say you did pretty well! At least the search is over and it was only MSI that scalped me. May trade for an FE with another [H] member but I am nervous about thousands of dollars of GPUs passing eachother in shipment and the things that could go wrong...so may hold firm with the MSI Gaming Trio. Not a fan that it is over 350mm...but it will fit.
 
Awesome. Yeah, I finally snagged a 5090 yesterday in Best Buy's drop - the MSI Gaming Trio. I won't be able to pick it up until next Wednesday. Nearly $3K after taxes...so I would say you did pretty well! At least the search is over and it was only MSI that scalped me. May trade for an FE with another [H] member but I am nervous about thousands of dollars of GPUs passing eachother in shipment and the things that could go wrong...so may hold firm with the MSI Gaming Trio. Not a fan that it is over 350mm...but it will fit.
Trio was my preferred card tbh. That or Vanguard but I am happy with how this turned out. Goes with my build better.
 
Was able to get an Aorus Master 5080. I got an Aorus Master 5070 TI from a member here and I liked the look and performance of the card so much I decided to pull the trigger on the 5080. The 5090 version of this card is basically nowhere to be found unfortunately, but gaming on 1440P the 5080 will be more than enough for me.
 
