How many here got there RTX 5090 / 5080 Out of Stock Edition

crazycrave
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 31, 2016
- Messages
- 2,107
Just asking.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
I remember the woody award going to Nvidia that year!View attachment 708143
Just received mine, just taking a closer look at it. If any of you remember when wood screws were spotted on Nvidia cards…
way to help your [H] brothers out pal…..Had plenty of opportunities to get a 5080. Skipped.
He doesn't live in NA, so it would not have likely helped unless you wanted to pay a big shipping fee.way to help your [H] brothers out pal…..
You want to buy a 1600-2000$ 5080 and pay close to 350$ shipping? Sure I can help a brother out?way to help your [H] brothers out pal…..
Any chance on you selling that 4080 for a reasonable price to a brother? Lol. I need a hold over until I can get a 5090. Got no GPU atm.Hoping my FE 5080 comes in as expected on Wed without delays, decided to hold off selling the 4080s till it's installed and tested
Long sold to another member, GLWS.Any chance on you selling that 4080 for a reasonable price to a brother? Lol. I need a hold over until I can get a 5090. Got no GPU atm.
I will keep you in mind if i win the Nvidia draw .Any chance on you selling that 4080 for a reasonable price to a brother? Lol. I need a hold over until I can get a 5090. Got no GPU atm.
If you don't have a time machine, that's rough.I had one, but I had to give it to my wife… Morgan Fairchild, whom I’ve had sex with on multiple occasions.
Ah good ol' Fermi wood screws. One of the memes I forgot about.View attachment 708143
Just received mine, just taking a closer look at it. If any of you remember when wood screws were spotted on Nvidia cards…
I’m glad I helped you remember lolAh good ol' Fermi wood screws. One of the memes I forgot about.
It would make little sense not too (i would not understand why they would not try), but at this point I doubt they will be able to do so. A lot of 5070 and card in general today would have been a good way to do this, they were not able to deliver.would NV try to shit on AMD's parade? I'm thinking the answer to that is yes, absolutely yes.
They didn't have nearly enough in 2020 either, so I'm going to F5 in my boring morning meetings tomorrow.It would make little sense not too (i would not understand why they would not try), but at this point I doubt they will be able to do so. A lot of 5070 and card in general today would have been a good way to do this, they were not able to deliver.
Congratulations dude! The Gainward looks cool - one that we can’t get in the U.S., either!3600$. Imported from UK. Full ROPs. Out of box 3000 MHz.
Runs quiet. No coil whine. Overclocks like a champ. I made 85 on Speedway leaderboard (didn't push harder).Congratulations dude! The Gainward looks cool - one that we can’t get in the U.S., either!
How is it?
Awesome. Yeah, I finally snagged a 5090 yesterday in Best Buy's drop - the MSI Gaming Trio. I won't be able to pick it up until next Wednesday. Nearly $3K after taxes...so I would say you did pretty well! At least the search is over and it was only MSI that scalped me. May trade for an FE with another [H] member but I am nervous about thousands of dollars of GPUs passing eachother in shipment and the things that could go wrong...so may hold firm with the MSI Gaming Trio. Not a fan that it is over 350mm...but it will fit.Runs quiet. No coil whine. Overclocks like a champ. I made 85 on Speedway leaderboard (didn't push harder).
Looks great with the build as well. So no complaints except the damn price. It is what it is. With new tariffs the price would've been similar if I imported from US with 3X shipping etc.
Trio was my preferred card tbh. That or Vanguard but I am happy with how this turned out. Goes with my build better.Awesome. Yeah, I finally snagged a 5090 yesterday in Best Buy's drop - the MSI Gaming Trio. I won't be able to pick it up until next Wednesday. Nearly $3K after taxes...so I would say you did pretty well! At least the search is over and it was only MSI that scalped me. May trade for an FE with another [H] member but I am nervous about thousands of dollars of GPUs passing eachother in shipment and the things that could go wrong...so may hold firm with the MSI Gaming Trio. Not a fan that it is over 350mm...but it will fit.
You dog.3600$. Imported from UK. Full ROPs. Out of box 3000 MHz.
Did your black screen issues with the drivers go away with the new card?Trio was my preferred card tbh. That or Vanguard but I am happy with how this turned out. Goes with my build better.
Yes no black screen. Card sleeps fine and works fine.Did your black screen issues with the drivers go away with the new card?