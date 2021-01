How many games have you refunded?

A few. Based on my Steam history:



-Boneworks VR - seemed cool, made me extremely nauseous compared to any other VR game. May revisit down the line on a steep discount.

-Zero Caliber VR - again, seemed cool, literally could not get it to work with the Index controllers, couldn't even get past the intro. Devs said they were "working on it" but no ETA on a resolution.

-Space Hulk: Deathwing - Game just sucked, wanted to like it but it was bad.

-Everspace - Just didn't like it, unfortunately.