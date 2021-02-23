How many displays can an RTX 3090 display at once 4k @ 120?

I have an EVGA RTX 3090, it has one HDMI 2.1 port, and three DP 1.4 ports. I have a LG CX 48 I use as a primary monitor, it is hooked up via HDMI. I also bought the Club 3D DP 1.4 to HDMI 2.1 adapter for my 65" LG C9, that I'd also like to game on with a controller.



Well, it looks like its one or the other. I can get the Club 3D adapter to output 4k at 120 with just one monitor hooked up, but once the second one come on, and you switch it to 120hz, it can only output a max of 60. Am I correct with this assumption?