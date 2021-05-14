How Many CPU Cores Do You Need For Great PC Gaming?

They tested several games at 3 resolutions and with different CPUs, representing 4C4T, 4C8T, 6C6T, 6C12T, 8C16T, and 12C24T, with a 6800XT and a 3070, looking for a performance cliff.The TL;DR: "Ideally, if we were building a new gaming PC today, or just upgrading and keeping our current GPU due to shortages, we'd definitely want to go with eight cores at a minimum and let our collection of games grow into it. If you are more budget-constrained, however, our findings say that a modern 6-core / 12-thread processor offers plenty of performance for the vast majority of game titles."