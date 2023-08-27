How many 4080/4090 owners plan to upgrade to a respective 50 series when available?

Curious where everyone stands at the moment? I often skip a generation but the latest Paul’s Tech News video I watched says 50 series in 2025. If accurate, that’ll make 40 series the “current” gen a full year longer than 30 (and 20) series before it.
That timeline puts me firmly in the “will upgrade” camp. I’ll feel I got my monies worth if I run the 4090 for 3 years and having a GPU far more powerful than I really need has been a great experience in frame rate consistency and smoothness. I just hope, in my 3rd attempt, I’ll finally be successful in getting a FE model.
