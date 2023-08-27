How many 4080/4090 owners plan to upgrade to a respective 50 series when available?

At some point any cards value will see a sharp decline.

So knowing what comes and how much impact it has is important if you want to cleverly sell your card before it looses too much value.

Case and point would be the 3090ti, entering the stage too late to be of any long term value due to the relative relase date and power increase of the 4090.



So far all leaks point to an even bigger gain between 4090 and 5090.



Selling expensive hardware after 21-23 months ist a good idea, because if something happens there is still warranty left.



So we already know that around april to july 2023 there will be an increase in second hand 4090 deals and harsher competition in that market in general.



Since waterblocked cards have a higher risk value attached they usually are sold a bit sooner.