How many 4080/4090 owners plan to upgrade to a respective 50 series when available?

Curious where everyone stands at the moment? I often skip a generation but the latest Paul’s Tech News video I watched says 50 series in 2025. If accurate, that’ll make 40 series the “current” gen a full year longer than 30 (and 20) series before it.

That timeline puts me firmly in the “will upgrade” camp. I’ll feel I got my monies worth if I run the 4090 for 3 years and having a GPU far more powerful than I really need has been a great experience in frame rate consistency and smoothness. I just hope, in my 3rd attempt, I’ll finally be successful in getting a FE model.
 
I got my Founders 4090 off the truck at Best Buy on November 1 '22, lucky dog that I am, and may see a full two years on it before anything better comes along. Considering there may not even be a 4090 Ti, by the time the 5090 releases I am going to be fiending for a hit
 
Why? 8K display?? (while that's laughable, realize that Nvidia's long term plan is to not support anything but radical upscaling).
 
NV was ready to drop a 4090ti if AMD launched a 4090 killer. They didn't/aren't given what we know.

So, to answer the OP's question, it depends on what NV launches. If they give us a repeat of the 20 series, launch a 5090/Titan at ~$3000 and a 5080Ti 6 months later for $1500 that is about the same performance as my 4090 with "ray tracing+"? Nope, I'm good. I'll wait for a sale. If they launch a 5090 with the same performance jump they had 3090/ti to 4090 at roughly the same price I'm in.
 
I'm leaning on not upgrading this time around. My 4090 does fine (upgraded from a 3090 Ti), and based on past experiences with getting the latest and greatest it just isn't worth it in the long run (to me anyway). I will admit the 4090 was a vast improvement, but honestly my 3090 Ti would have been fine a while longer.
 
I will not be upgrading anytime soon. This is the first time I ever bought the top of the line. Granted, I did get both a 4090 and a 7900XTX this last time but there is no reason to upgrade. If anything, my platform is holding the 4090 back so I'll probably get next gen AM5 rather than a GPU.
 
Went from 1080ti, 2080ti, 3090ti, 4090. I'm done, not upgrading for a very long time. This hobby is not as fun as it use to be. Nvidia and Amd price gouging every chance they get. Watching how they are putting out 40 series with lesser performance and naming them a higher 40xx series. When they decided to not release the 4090ti, I knew nvidia new strategy is here to stay. When the 5090 comes out, it will really be a 5080, while they will always hold performance back for future products. Also why upgrade, when they have DLSS, my 4090 will forever be able to play any game with that feature.
 
At some point any cards value will see a sharp decline.
So knowing what comes and how much impact it has is important if you want to cleverly sell your card before it looses too much value.
Case and point would be the 3090ti, entering the stage too late to be of any long term value due to the relative relase date and power increase of the 4090.

So far all leaks point to an even bigger gain between 4090 and 5090.

Selling expensive hardware after 21-23 months ist a good idea, because if something happens there is still warranty left.

So we already know that around april to july 2023 there will be an increase in second hand 4090 deals and harsher competition in that market in general.

Since waterblocked cards have a higher risk value attached they usually are sold a bit sooner.
 
Because I plan on buying new more demanding games as new, more demanding games come out that appeal to me.
A demanding game that delivers what? 200fps for you at 4K? I mean, really? Again, given what Nvidia has said, we're pretty much at a hard limit.
 
A demanding game that delivers what? 200fps for you at 4K? I mean, really? Again, given what Nvidia has said, we're pretty much at a hard limit.
Nonsense as there are a few games now that can make a 4090 struggle a bit with all settings cranked at 4k. Throw in mods and even at just 1440p you can have a 4090 struggle in some cases if you want a high refresh rate experience. And despite the praise that DLSS gets, it can look like shit in some cases.
 
A demanding game that delivers what? 200fps for you at 4K? I mean, really? Again, given what Nvidia has said, we're pretty much at a hard limit.
Sounds like you aren’t familiar with the type of games that are out there. Cyberpunk can already bring a 4090 below 60fps at 4k if you actually max it out. Same with UE5 games. 2025 is a while from now and games won’t get any less demanding.

Please define what a “hard limit” is.
 
Sounds like you aren’t familiar with the type of games that are out there. Cyberpunk can already bring a 4090 below 60fps at 4k if you actually max it out. Same with UE5 games. 2025 is a while from now and games won’t get any less demanding.

Please define what a “hard limit” is.
Listen to Jensen. He pretty much said that any future progress will be using tricks. This why I, and many others, believe Nvidia will get out of the consumer GPU game.
 
Listen to Jensen. He pretty much said that any future progress will be using tricks. This why I, and many others, believe Nvidia will get out of the consumer GPU game.
You’re paraphrasing a lot and introducing your own twist. What was the direct quote you heard that leads you to believe the 4090 will be the most powerful consumer card ever produced?
 
If there is anything nvidia has learnt, it is that pc gamers will always upgrade when there is a new gpu release even if its a refresh card.
 
I would imagine 99,9% of the 4090 owners would not upgrade to a 4090ti when it's only like a 5-10% FPS boost like it was with 3090 -> 3090ti.
Didn't a decent number of 3090 owners go grab a 3090ti though?

Top end card buyers seem to get hit with FOMO at a higher rate.
 
You’re paraphrasing a lot and introducing your own twist. What was the direct quote you heard that leads you to believe the 4090 will be the most powerful consumer card ever produced?
We'll see if Nvidia brings things back down to earth with 50 series pricing. If it keeps going up, I think we both have our answer.
 
We'll see if Nvidia brings things back down to earth with 50 series pricing. If it keeps going up, I think we both have our answer.
You’re switching goal posts. You were arguing that nvidia is getting out of the consumer GPU space and that 4090 was a “hard limit” now you’re arguing 50 series will be expensive which I don’t think anyone would disagree with. Make up your mind.
 
You’re switching goal posts. You were arguing that nvidia is getting out of the consumer GPU space and that 4090 was a “hard limit” now you’re arguing 50 series will be expensive which I don’t think anyone would disagree with. Make up your mind.
Am I? You're saying that pricing doesn't impact the consumer? If Nvidia's "consumer" cards are effectively Quadro-priced, perhaps the shift away from consumer is done?
 
Am I? You're saying that pricing doesn't impact the consumer? If Nvidia's "consumer" cards are effectively Quadro-priced, perhaps the shift away from consumer is done?
Yea, you absolutely are, and you just did it again. Please show me where I said prices don’t impact consumer while you’re at it, please show me where Jensen said nvidia is getting out of consumer GPU space, and while you’re at that, please show me where he said 4090 is a hard limit.

I can quote these claims you’ve made, can you quote me saying prices don’t impact consumers? Do you routinely just make shit up and lie? You’ve done it with virtually every one of your replies in this thread.
 
Am I? You're saying that pricing doesn't impact the consumer? If Nvidia's "consumer" cards are effectively Quadro-priced, perhaps the shift away from consumer is done?
People lined up on launch day to buy a $1600 RTX 4090, which was Quadro-pricing a relatively short time ago, as you pointed out. As long as consumers are willing to do that, Nvidia will be happy to feed it to them. They're clearly doing a price-discovery exercise this release to see what the market will actually bear in a post-crypto market, which is why they're calling a $500 4060 Ti 16GB card "for 1080p gaming".....at $500....
 
Yea, you absolutely are, and you just did it again. Please show me where I said prices don’t impact consumer while you’re at it, please show me where Jensen said nvidia is getting out of consumer GPU space, and while you’re at that, please show me where he said 4090 is a hard limit.

I can quote these claims you’ve made, can you quote me saying prices don’t impact consumers? Do you routinely just make shit up and lie? You’ve done it with virtually every one of your replies in this thread.
What he said, is that without using AI and other techniques, we've hit a wall on rasterization performance. You can watch the videos for yourself.
 
Just upgraded my 3080 to a 4090 after hearing 50XX likely pushed to 2025. I was able to find one a little under MSRP. So far, it's a noticeable improvement in 1% lows and I can't see needing/wanting a better GPU for a while as I don't game at 8K or 240Hz. Maybe some games will release in the next year or so that will change my mind.
 
A demanding game that delivers what? 200fps for you at 4K? I mean, really? Again, given what Nvidia has said, we're pretty much at a hard limit.
No Lumen unreal engine 5 game:

performance-3840-2160.png
equiem-CPU-benchmarks-graphics-settings-benchmarks.png


those are plague tale without raytracing numbers.

Chance are not negligible that even the 5090/15900k computer of 2025 will not be too powerfull to run unreal 5 games at 4k-120.

A 7950x3d-32gb ddr5 6000Mhz-4090 cannot play immortal at 60fps at low setting:
https://www.dsogaming.com/articles/...0fps-on-nvidia-rtx-4090-even-on-low-settings/
For instance, at Native 1080p/Ultra, the only GPUs that can offer constant 60fps are the AMD Radeon RX 7900XTX and the NVIDIA RTX4090.
 
What he said, is that without using AI and other techniques, we've hit a wall on rasterization performance. You can watch the videos for yourself.
That is NOT what YOU said though. You said "hard limit" when talking about new GPU's. I've seen the video. Jensen was talking about moving away from rasterization and towards ray/path tracing, which will require tons more GPU grunt.

So your latest goal post shift is all the more reason we need new and more powerful GPU's.

At this point I'm not sure if you're intentionally misrepresenting or if you genuinely have no idea what it is you're reading/hearing.
 
Silly question... of COURSE I'll snag a 5090 when it comes out... lol. Hopefully sometime in late 2024, but probably sometime in 2025 based on rumors. Although it's hard to believe needing anything more than my 4090 right now, even at 4K. As newer games come out, I am sure there is bound to be one that will put my frames below acceptable at 4K. Pretty much every game I play is maxing out my monitor at 144Hz... with the exception of a few heavy Full Path RT games pushing it lower, but still very much playable, then when you add Frame Generation, even better.
 
Definitely getting a 5090 because I don't see any way for AMD to compete next gen. 7900 XTX falls short in raster performance compared to the 4090 while using even more power, still doesn't have upscaling tech that's as good as DLSS, and let's not even talk about ray tracing.
 
