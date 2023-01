Buy whatever hardware you need, when you need it.



The current crops of defects have been overblown. With respect to the 4000 series 12VHPR connector failures, it's a very small number of failures that have actually been seen, relative to the number of cards sold, and as far as I know, most were repaired or replaced under warranty. Same thing with the 7000 series heatsink. That was one specific batch of heatsinks, from the rarest brand, that were affected, and AMD is handling those. It would be mildly inconvenient to have to RMA a graphics card, I guess, but shouldn't be world ending for most folks.



Some crippling defect on a major silicon product is the sort of thing that the talking heads of YouTube think about late at night while they lie in bed touching themselves, so they make a lot of noise when they think they have a juicy one on their hands, but the reality is that in most cases, the defect only affects a small number of users, and you just don't hear from the 99 percent of them that are happily playing games or mining bitcoins or whatever it is people do with these things.