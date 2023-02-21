How long is the warranty on an AMD Ryzen™ 9 5950X when you purchase a complete system?

Everything I have read indicates the warranty is 3 years for AMD processors, but they always say as part of their "Processor in a box" program.



Is the warranty the same for a system I purchased from a business such as Velocity Micro? I bought one of their systems 2 years ago, and it has the AMD Ryzen 9 5950X CPU. I have had some problems with it the last few months, and recently sent it in for repair, and I received an email today saying the CPU was bad and that a new one was going to cost $725.00. I wrote back and asked about the warranty, and am waiting for a response. I felt like I had been punched in the stomach.



Thanks in advance!