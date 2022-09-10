Basically. How long is a 12700k setup good for? I am just wondering if it is worth jusmping to AM5 shortly as there seems to be a lot of hate towards Intel atm specially on crappowerup where every thread just gets crapped in by the AMD owners. Here are my specs-

I7 12700k 12/20 cpu

Asus Rog Strix z690-A WiFi D4

TEAM GROUP 32GB (2X16GB) DDR4 3600C16

Asus rog strix GTX1080ti 11gb

Silicon Power 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe Gen3x4

WD SN850 1TB PCIe M.2 NVME Gen4x4

SanDisk 2TB SSD PLUS 2.5"

Corsair RM750x 80% gold

Lian Li o11D XL

EK 360mm PE

EK 360mm XE

Heatkiller IV (CPU)

Byski Full cover (GPU)

Aqua computer ultitube 150 D5 pump/res

EK ZMT Black 16/10

3x Corsair LL120mm PE

3x Lian Li SL120mm XE

1x Noctua 120mm

Ducky One 2 mini 60% keyboard

Razer Viper

dell s2721dgfa 27" nano IPS 2560x1440p 165hz

dell p2219h 22" 1920x1080p 75hz



Any Intel users here that are jumping ship?



Edit i have put it in AMD not Intel section, could it be moved please?



Please don't lets turn this into a A v I crap fest please, just a good discussion on the thread title



thx