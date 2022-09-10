Tiggerlator
Apr 4, 2019
5
Basically. How long is a 12700k setup good for? I am just wondering if it is worth jusmping to AM5 shortly as there seems to be a lot of hate towards Intel atm specially on crappowerup where every thread just gets crapped in by the AMD owners. Here are my specs-
I7 12700k 12/20 cpu
Asus Rog Strix z690-A WiFi D4
TEAM GROUP 32GB (2X16GB) DDR4 3600C16
Asus rog strix GTX1080ti 11gb
Silicon Power 256GB PCIe M.2 NVMe Gen3x4
WD SN850 1TB PCIe M.2 NVME Gen4x4
WD SN850 1TB PCIe M.2 NVME Gen4x4
SanDisk 2TB SSD PLUS 2.5"
Corsair RM750x 80% gold
Lian Li o11D XL
EK 360mm PE
EK 360mm XE
Heatkiller IV (CPU)
Byski Full cover (GPU)
Aqua computer ultitube 150 D5 pump/res
EK ZMT Black 16/10
3x Corsair LL120mm PE
3x Lian Li SL120mm XE
1x Noctua 120mm
Ducky One 2 mini 60% keyboard
Razer Viper
dell s2721dgfa 27" nano IPS 2560x1440p 165hz
dell p2219h 22" 1920x1080p 75hz
Any Intel users here that are jumping ship?
Edit i have put it in AMD not Intel section, could it be moved please?
Please don't lets turn this into a A v I crap fest please, just a good discussion on the thread title
thx
Any Intel users here that are jumping ship?
