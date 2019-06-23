How long have you used your power supply?

I recently realized I've had my ANTEC NeoPower HE650 for quite a long time. Found the order receipt in my email from ZipZoomFly (remember them?!). Nov 8, 2007 before that, I was using a no name power supply which came with a case. The NeoPower is currently powering an overclocked 7600k in an Raijintek Metis ITX case. Its whisper quiet. It was first used to power an Athlon 64 X-2. Then a core 2 quad Q9300. Then an Phenom II X6 1055T. Here's a Newegg page with specs and pictures https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16817371011 Its only ever been out of service for a few months, during a time at which I thought some issues were power supply related (they weren't). I bought an Antec Earthwatts EA650 from Amazon, to fill in, on Nov 15, 2010 https://www.newegg.com/antec-earthwatts-ea650-650w/p/N82E16817371015 I haven't used that in a long time. But I still have it. Its nearly as good. Just not modular and plain gray.