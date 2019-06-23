How long have you used your power supply?

For anyone in the UK looking to upgrade their PSU, Scan has a great offer on.Seasonic 750W Prime Ultra Titanium (up, to 96% efficient) with 12 year warranty!, only £155.Only £17 more than I paid for my Corsair AX750 (80plus gold, 7 yr warranty) 8 years ago.And more offers on the Prime range.I dont think there is a higher reviewed PSU on the market.