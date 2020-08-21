How long does XFX RMA tend to take these days?

atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
So... I have an approved RMA for my XFX RX580 Black Edition.. this card keeps blanking out the 2nd monitor while gaming / when temps in monitoring approach 80c. This seems to have been a common gripe with the RX580 in general and with the black edition in particular? or maybe just all RX580's .. Additonally the card seems to cause crashes with windows reporting unexpected shutdown errors when shutting the system down and graphics hardware errors in the event logs.

There is a ton of people claiming this or that or ?? solved the issue for them.. annoyingly many suggest downclocking the card / undervolting it.. which seems dumb (especially the downclocking... I paid for the card they said ran at these factory oc clocks.. and it doesn't..they should give me my money back? or fix the card? or give me a newer card? ..whatever.

I now have an approved RMA from XFX, they do not seem to offer any advanced replacement options? If I've missed something and they do please let me know? Given the state of the world I'm a bit concerned as to how long the RMA may take as my interim options are somewhat meh... my pc has a Ryzen 5 3600 so onboard video not an option, I don't really have a particularly suitable backup card, I have an old nvidia card I can use I guess.. but it is super old (i have to dig it out I don't even remember what the dang thing is?.... hopefully it is somewhat supported in windows 10?)

Anyone know how long to reasonably expect this rma to take to complete?

As another slight / major? complication, I have discovered that boosting the power limit slider up and adjusting the fan profile seems to make it stop blacking out on the second monitor... I can't yet tell if this stops the shutdown errors .. it "seems" to have as I have restarted twice and it didn't throw the errors ..but ?? Given the state of the world / concerns about how long I'd be without a decent video card with the RMA, It is tempting to live with this solution but also irritating as the card will be using more power ??? and more importantly is somewhat louder thanx to the fans ramping up to 3300~rpms vs 2000 some (don't remember exactly but it is now somewhat louder).

I'm also concerned that with as many RX580 owner's that reported issues similar / like this I wonder what the odds the RMA card would have the same problems?

Thoughts?

here is the tuning settings I was using to play CS:GO without having the 2nd monitor blank on and off last night.
tuning.png
 
cyclone3d

[H]F Junkie
You could always contact XFX and see what they expect the turnaround time to be.

Personally I wouldn't bother with a "workaround" since the card is having issues at stock settings.
 
atarione

[H]ard|Gawd
cyclone3d said:
You could always contact XFX and see what they expect the turnaround time to be.

Personally I wouldn't bother with a "workaround" since the card is having issues at stock settings.
yes I will try that (asking XFX directly)... there isn't a ton of good ways to get in touch with them their RMA response doesn't address time frame at all really. I will send a message inquiring I guess.

I also take your point on the "workaround" but it seems .... i wish I had checked before buying this card ..oh well.. A LOT of RX580 owners have the same / similar issues with this card and the Black Edition seems to be particularly prone (perhaps due to factory overclock?) whatever... I'm worried I'll do the RMA wait a month or whatever and get a refurb card that does the same damn thing anyways...
 
