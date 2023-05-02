How long do motherboards generally last?

Limp Gawd
I have a 3930K running on a GIGABYTE GA-X79-UD3 since January 2012. Wanted to know how long do motherboards generally last? I have no use for a new PC right now and don't want the motherboard crapping itself forcing me to buy new. I already had to replace the power supply couple years ago as it went bad and was causing restarts during gaming. Note that I have been using this PC in a climate controlled environment and dusting it out when required.
 
2[H]4U
If used regularly, I'd say 10 years is a good run. Caps sort of have a tendency to start crapping out at that point. May go a bit longer, but then you are running a dinosaur and can forget about playing most newer/modern games.
 
