How long can be the life of Motherboard

T

tived

n00b
Joined
Aug 31, 2006
Messages
38
My EVGA SR-2 is 10 years old, looking for a new home

apart from having removed the chipset fan, because it was too noisy, it’s still a fantastic board, but I don’t think all boards are of this build quality
 
L

LFaWolf

Gawd
Joined
Aug 7, 2016
Messages
645
I don't think there is anyone that can tell the definitively answer. It varies not only manufacturer from manufacturer, but also product lines of the manufacturer. While high end motherboard should last longer, it also depends on the operating condition (heat, dust, air flow, overclock, etc). It is really a guess work, so just buy what you need and enjoy it.
 
F

Furious_Styles

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 16, 2013
Messages
1,813
Much longer than 5-6 years. I buy some on ebay to repair and lots of them are 5+ years old now and work great.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
56,352
I've got an Intel PR440FX motherboard and a couple of Pentium Pro processors that work just fine. Motherboards, like most computer hardware has an effective service life of around 5 years. However, that's not set in stone. Many motherboards die sooner, but most die later. It all depends on a variety of factors. Design, quality, environmental and usage conditions and so on.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,522
I've got a couple of 12 year old boards that I use, one is used daily and runs 24/7.
My Amiga 3000T which I sold a couple of years ago was almost 28 years old and still ran fine.
 
