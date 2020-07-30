How long can be the life of Motherboard

I don't think there is anyone that can tell the definitively answer. It varies not only manufacturer from manufacturer, but also product lines of the manufacturer. While high end motherboard should last longer, it also depends on the operating condition (heat, dust, air flow, overclock, etc). It is really a guess work, so just buy what you need and enjoy it.
I've got an Intel PR440FX motherboard and a couple of Pentium Pro processors that work just fine. Motherboards, like most computer hardware has an effective service life of around 5 years. However, that's not set in stone. Many motherboards die sooner, but most die later. It all depends on a variety of factors. Design, quality, environmental and usage conditions and so on.