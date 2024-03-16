How is Windows 11's Dynamic Lighting (built-in RGB control) coming along?

djoye
I'm on an old Gigabyte Z390 motherboard (+ i7-9700K) with an EVGA RTX3090, NZXT Kraken X cooler, and G.Skill RGB RAM (because there wasn't a non-RGB option at the time), and the only thing that Windows 11 seems to natively support RGB for is my Logitech G703 mouse, which is hilarious because you can't not use Logitech's software. Right? I understand I'm running some older hardware, but is support at least there for some more recent hardware? I'm not a huge RGB fan, mostly a fan of not needing to run the software and especially a fan of having the ability to disable or control the RGB without additional software.