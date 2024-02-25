How is the surface pro 9 as a tablet?

Even with Firefox, Thunderbird, and other actual x86 or x64 programs ?
why wouldnt it?
oh because youre asking specifically about the 5G version without saying so... right?
no it wont run everything x86/64(its ARM based) but you would see that if you looked....
Even with Firefox, Thunderbird, and other actual x86 or x64 programs ?
Firefox will have arm version, otherwise you are better looking for each important program how they work via x86 emulation. Easy arm replacement should be possible to find for something like an email client (outlook for example, microsoft app will tend to have native arm support)

Are you sure you want an Arm tablet instead of an x86 surface ?
 
Firefox will have arm version, otherwise you are better looking for each important program how they work via x86 emulation.

Are you sure you want an Arm tablet instead of an x86 surface ?
I do want a x86 surface
 
I do want a x86 surface
In that case you are pretty much buying a simple regular x86 laptop in a different shape, yes all your regular x86 windows app should run well on a 12th gen Intel core i5 or i7.

Can be an expensive way to go about it, a cheaper x86 laptop + an regular tablet (windows ARM, iOS or android) could for the same price or less do the things you want to do better, specially if you need 32gb of ram on the x86 computer.
 
I have a 5 and a 7. The 7 is the one I travel with even though I have a 9th edition iPad and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. The 5 was my go to until a friend dropped an oil filter for a Cummins x-15 on the screen.
 
