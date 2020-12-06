How is the [H]ardForum holding up since [H]ardOCP closed shop?

In preface I would like to say that I have been pleased that the [H] forums still seem pretty active and that there are still reasons for myself and others to still read and post here every day. But, that being said, I will readily admit that my interests may be kinda narrow and it may be that everything only looks hunky dory from where I sit, so it got me to thinking...



How exactly ARE the [H] Forums holding up? Are they busier, less busy, or about the same as when [H]ardOCP was active? How do FrgMaster and the other admins feel about the activity of the Forums, and about the... direction(?) things are going? How do the regular Forum users feel about these things? Heck, what is Kyle up to nowadays (are things better with the health of his family, for example)?



I think it would be very awesome to get a kind of "State of the [H]" post every year or so...



Posted here, because it seemed to be the best fit.