How is the [H]ardForum holding up since [H]ardOCP closed shop?

mvmiller12

Aug 7, 2011
In preface I would like to say that I have been pleased that the [H] forums still seem pretty active and that there are still reasons for myself and others to still read and post here every day. But, that being said, I will readily admit that my interests may be kinda narrow and it may be that everything only looks hunky dory from where I sit, so it got me to thinking...

How exactly ARE the [H] Forums holding up? Are they busier, less busy, or about the same as when [H]ardOCP was active? How do FrgMaster and the other admins feel about the activity of the Forums, and about the... direction(?) things are going? How do the regular Forum users feel about these things? Heck, what is Kyle up to nowadays (are things better with the health of his family, for example)?

I think it would be very awesome to get a kind of "State of the [H]" post every year or so...

Posted here, because it seemed to be the best fit.
 
Dec 12, 2008
Old Bennett posted a forum numbers break down a few months ago (I tried to find the thread, but failed) and they were doing good then.

As for the state of things - I haven't noticed a huge difference. Forum still feels active, everybody still fights their fights, politics are still nasty - I do miss the [H]ardOCP content, though. My review needs are mostly met through FPSreview, HardwareUnboxed, OC3D, and GamersNexus now - but I miss the HardOCP editorials. And the stuff Old Bennett hints at once in awhile going on in the industry, I'm sure there's juicy stuff he could write about.
 
