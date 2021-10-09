How is my water cooling config?

I set up a dual d5 loop as a series but spread out.. but I still get ram temps and hottest points on GPU at 80c max 63c on core. What I did was my 200ml res is fed to d5#1 then directly into CPU then from CPU to 360mm 65mm #1 then from there directly into D5#2 then it proceeded into GPU water block and dumps into 360mm x.65mm #2 and then dumps into my res. So I'm kinda wondering if I should of ran both D5's Infront and tied both inlets on CPU and GPU water blocks and then dumped the two outlets into both rads and into the res.? As I thought this setup would be the same as the 2nd D5 draws the current from the 1st D5.. and is less messy on the tubbing.. Is my loop the most efficient or as effective as though I increase the head pressure X2?