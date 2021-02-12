How is it possible that TLC gets more endurance than MLC

2 weeks ago I discovered that my trusty 970 Pro with MLC NAND had lower endurance rating then a MP510 with the same capacity. How is this possible ? Was there any test done to prove that ? Because on the MP510 once the NAND is filled it will start to reorganize the data and this causes wear.

https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-force-mp510-ssd,5848.html

ProductTBWDWPDWarranty
Force MP510 960GB1,7000.935
MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro 960GB1,6650.915
Samsung 970 PRO 1TB1,2000.665
Adata XPG GAMMIX S116400.355
Samsung 860/970 EVO 1TB6000.335
WD Black 1TB6000.335
Intel SSD 760p 1TB5760.325
WD Blue 3D 1TB4000.373
Crucial MX500 1TB3600.25
Intel SSD 660p 1TB2000.115
 
