How is it possible that TLC gets more endurance than MLC

Product TBW DWPD Warranty Force MP510 960GB 1,700 0.93 5 MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro 960GB 1,665 0.91 5 Samsung 970 PRO 1TB 1,200 0.66 5 Adata XPG GAMMIX S11 640 0.35 5 Samsung 860/970 EVO 1TB 600 0.33 5 WD Black 1TB 600 0.33 5 Intel SSD 760p 1TB 576 0.32 5 WD Blue 3D 1TB 400 0.37 3 Crucial MX500 1TB 360 0.2 5 Intel SSD 660p 1TB 200 0.11 5

2 weeks ago I discovered that my trusty 970 Pro with MLC NAND had lower endurance rating then a MP510 with the same capacity. How is this possible ? Was there any test done to prove that ? Because on the MP510 once the NAND is filled it will start to reorganize the data and this causes wear.