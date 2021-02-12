How is it possible that TLC gets more endurance than MLC

2 weeks ago I discovered that my trusty 970 Pro with MLC NAND had lower endurance rating then a MP510 with the same capacity. How is this possible ? Was there any test done to prove that ? Because on the MP510 once the NAND is filled it will start to reorganize the data and this causes wear.
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-force-mp510-ssd,5848.html
https://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/corsair-force-mp510-ssd,5848.html
|Product
|TBW
|DWPD
|Warranty
|Force MP510 960GB
|1,700
|0.93
|5
|MyDigitalSSD BPX Pro 960GB
|1,665
|0.91
|5
|Samsung 970 PRO 1TB
|1,200
|0.66
|5
|Adata XPG GAMMIX S11
|640
|0.35
|5
|Samsung 860/970 EVO 1TB
|600
|0.33
|5
|WD Black 1TB
|600
|0.33
|5
|Intel SSD 760p 1TB
|576
|0.32
|5
|WD Blue 3D 1TB
|400
|0.37
|3
|Crucial MX500 1TB
|360
|0.2
|5
|Intel SSD 660p 1TB
|200
|0.11
|5