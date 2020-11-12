How is Intel Beating AMD Zen 3 Ryzen in Gaming?

I'm actually kind of curious how much longer Ryzen 5000-series supply will be a problem. Right now, you need to do Nintendo-Wii like 'wait outside at 6am' to even have a chance at buying one at Microcenter. Despite AMD's insistence that it isn't a paper launch, the extremly limited supply suggests otherwise.



Maybe things are better in 2021, but I don't see things improving in holiday season.