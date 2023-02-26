How is AV1 encoder added?

Peat Moss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
456
Is AV1 encoding capability added via a bios update, an OS or browser update, or is it built into hardware? I don't quite understand.

I'm choosing parts for a new build now and this will be part of my consideration. So if it has to be implemented at the hardware level, I may wait, for example, to get a video card until AV1 comes with it.
 
Z

ZodaEX

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Sep 17, 2004
Messages
4,625
A hardware encoder is added with supported hardware like an Intel Arc graphics card. A software encoder is added by installing software, such as installing Handbrake. I've been encoding AV1 files for awhile now with my Sandy Bridge CPU.
 
