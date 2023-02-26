How is AV1 encoder added?

Is AV1 encoding capability added via a bios update, an OS or browser update, or is it built into hardware? I don't quite understand.
I'm choosing parts for a new build now and this will be part of my consideration. So if it has to be implemented at the hardware level, I may wait, for example, to get a video card until AV1 comes with it.
