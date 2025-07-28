  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
How is AI impacting the cryptocurrency industry

saintobi

saintobi

Jul 1, 2025
Apart from the AI powered tokens and projects such as Numerai, Fetch.ai etc, in which other ways is AI revolutionizing the cryptocurrency industry. It seems to me that the impact of AI is not very much evident in the cryptocurrency industry;
Another use case I can remember is in trading, bot trading which has been in existence for long, although I'm not a trader.
Then for support, like AI bots.
Which other ways is AI faring in the crypto industry.
 
