How is AI impacting the cryptocurrency industry

saintobi
n00b
2FA
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2025
- Messages
- 28
Apart from the AI powered tokens and projects such as Numerai, Fetch.ai etc, in which other ways is AI revolutionizing the cryptocurrency industry. It seems to me that the impact of AI is not very much evident in the cryptocurrency industry;
Another use case I can remember is in trading, bot trading which has been in existence for long, although I'm not a trader.
Then for support, like AI bots.
Which other ways is AI faring in the crypto industry.
