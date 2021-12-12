How important would a heatsink be for a tightly-packed Samsung 980 PRO NVME?

I am about to upgrade my 10700K system to a 11700K, main reason to have PCIe 4.0 support since I will likely be using this system for many years. With the motherboard I have (Gigabyte Z490 AORUS PRO AX) doing this will also enable a currently disabled M.2 port that will operate at 4.0 speeds, when all the current ports operate at 3.0.



Since I already have a Samsung 980 PRO that is 4.0 capable, I figured I might as well move that to the 4.0 port. Issue is, that while the other two 3.0 ports have heatsinks in the form of being part of the motherboard's shielding, the 4.0 port does not. And while I know not all NBVEs need a heatsink, the issue is that if I put it in the 4.0 port it's going to be jammed in between a NH-D15 to the one side/above it, a large GPU right next to it, and a soundcard directly on top of it.



Would I need a heatsink if it has so many components, two of which would be generating heat, so close to it? If so, are there any good heatsinks that are low profile? I don't have the soundcard in yet, so I am not sure how much clearance if any I would even have between the NVME and the bottom of the card for a heatsink in the first place. Or would it still be fine without a heatsink?