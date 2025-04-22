How important are full range speakers for center and surround speakers for 7.1 gaming? I have a Edifier 7.1 system.

I started out with 7.1 using Edifier 1280's.Then I got 2 Edifier 2850's, let me tell you, these speakers are the most amazing speakers for a computer setup. Just wow, they have 8" woofers in them and the bass that comes out of them is amazing. Words can't describe how good these speakers are and what sets them apart is the 8" woofer and the low bass they produce. This brought my sound system to a whole new level over using the smaller Edifier 1280's with a T5 Sub.The issue with using 1280's with a sub in 2.1 setup is that it didn't sound right sometimes, like voices would sometimes have the low end part coming out of the sub and it sounded bad. Having a full range speaker with a big woofer, sounds way better with no separation of sound coming part from sub and part from speaker.In my 7.1 gaming, playing Cyberpunk 2077, it seems a lot of the sound and bass comes out of the front left and right speakers. Some comes out of the subwoofer, but this is mostly for gun shots and is mostly not used otherwise. But there are plenty of things in game where lots of the bass comes from the front left and right speakers and not the subwoofer.For example, in cyberpunk I was in a club and it had good bass, but it seemed all of the bass was coming from the left and right and nothing from the sub no matter how I turned in game. The surround speakers didn't have much output either.I was wondering, since the Edifier 2850's sound so good, would it make sense for me to upgrade all 7.0 speakers to Edifier 2850's? Or is most of the low bass and sound going to come from the front left and right, and the .1 sub channel? With very little sound coming from the surround and center channels, as those are used for just background sounds.Picture of my current setup, using 2 2850's, and 5 1280's, with a Edifier T5 Sub.