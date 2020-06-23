How I Overclocked Core i9-10900K to 7GHz and Set World Records

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
erek
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,405
Will any of these details help the casual overclocker on here?
"At the end of the day, these chips couldn't be more fun to overclock. You have incredible headroom, plenty of voltage scaling, and thanks to competition, a fair price for what it is. If you enjoy optimizing your system and benchmarking, this is the platform you would most likely enjoy spending your money on."
https://www.tomshardware.com/features/overclocking-intel-core-i9-10900k
