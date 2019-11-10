How hold 6 3.5HDD in the PC-O11 xl dynamic case?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Now the case only support 4 HDD. Can i use the default location of the psu as the HDD cage to hold the extra 2 HDD?
Now the case only support 4 HDD. Can i use the default location of the psu as the HDD cage to hold the extra 2 HDD?
is this still available?If you still need a 4 hdd bay to put in your case pm me an email address so i can send you the .STL file (for a 3D Printer to print the 4 hdd bay)