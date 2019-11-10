How hold 6 3.5HDD in the PC-O11 xl dynamic case?

Now the case only support 4 HDD. Can i use the default location of the psu as the HDD cage to hold the extra 2 HDD?
 
yes you can, but where will you put the PSU?
 
If you don't plan on putting fans on the bottom of the case, you can just sit your 2 or more extra drives on the bottom of the case.
This is my Air 740 I'll use as an example, 2 of my drives are just sitting on the bottom of the case.

IMG_3209.JPG
 
I get home at roughly 4pm Central time. I think I have a solution for you already made, but you'll need a friend with a 3D Printer.

It's a 3D Printed Top/Bottom piece which acts like a HDD cage and sandwiches four 3.5" HDDs and has a built-in mount for a 120mm fan to cool them. I cannot access my TinkerCAD account at work to look it up, but I'm absolutely certain it will work for your needs.

You can then install the other 2 HDDs in the stock location
 
If you still need a 4 hdd bay to put in your case pm me an email address so i can send you the .STL file (for a 3D Printer to print the 4 hdd bay)
 
