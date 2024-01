how heavy are these VR head set?

Happy Hopping said: a) is the headset too heavy, how much does it weighs? Click to expand...

It depends.It depends.Both of these are user dependent. My brother gets nauseous from playing FPS games. So I could ask you the question of: how long does it take for you to get nauseous playing Wolfenstein 3d? And the answer could just be: you don't. Or how long does it take for you to get sea sick?: and that also depends. If you're an experienced sailor, also probably never.As for specs: https://www.apple.com/apple-vision-pro/specs/ Apple Vision Pros weight is: 21.2–22.9 ounces (600–650 g).Which considering it contains a full computer and is likely very balanced from front to back probably feels like one of the most comfortable of its type. Even without having worn one, I know that specifically ergonomics will be an area that Apple likely poured a massive amount of design hours into. So I would "assume" that if users consider the Apple Vision Pro to be too heavy, they'll consider most any HMD to be too heavy.Here is the Meta Quest Pro as a "reasonable" comparison (although it is capable of far less than Vision Pro):It weighs 722g.Which for us imperial people is a solid 1/4 lbs more than Apple's solution.Here is Hololens 2 (which is more closely comparable 1:1 with Vision Pro):It weighs: 566gWhich is roughly 50g or 1.76-2 oz difference between it and the Apple Vision Pro.The Quest 3 is a significant amount lighter, but I would not consider it even to be in the realm of equivalent device.It weighs: 515g.