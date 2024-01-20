how heavy are these VR head set?

Happy Hopping
Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
- Jul 1, 2004
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDu4gxd7Gtw
at CNBC this morning, the host is saying his tested Apple vision pro head set is very heavy, the battery is 2 hr., but he said it's too heavy for him even for 1 hr. He also said about the issue of nauseous.
Now the Youtube is from some brand VR head set, not the Apple ver., but for most of these VR headset:
a) is the headset too heavy, how much does it weighs?
b) does the user get nauseous, and how long?
c) what types of games is VR head set good at? besides flight /space simulator like the above?
