how heavy are these VR head set?

Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,763

View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDu4gxd7Gtw

at CNBC this morning, the host is saying his tested Apple vision pro head set is very heavy, the battery is 2 hr., but he said it's too heavy for him even for 1 hr. He also said about the issue of nauseous.

Now the Youtube is from some brand VR head set, not the Apple ver., but for most of these VR headset:

a) is the headset too heavy, how much does it weighs?

b) does the user get nauseous, and how long?

c) what types of games is VR head set good at? besides flight /space simulator like the above?
 
Last edited:
Happy Hopping said:
a) is the headset too heavy, how much does it weighs?
Click to expand...
It depends.
Happy Hopping said:
b) does the user get nauseous, and how long?
Click to expand...
It depends.
Both of these are user dependent. My brother gets nauseous from playing FPS games. So I could ask you the question of: how long does it take for you to get nauseous playing Wolfenstein 3d? And the answer could just be: you don't. Or how long does it take for you to get sea sick?: and that also depends. If you're an experienced sailor, also probably never.


As for specs: https://www.apple.com/apple-vision-pro/specs/
Apple Vision Pros weight is: 21.2–22.9 ounces (600–650 g).

Which considering it contains a full computer and is likely very balanced from front to back probably feels like one of the most comfortable of its type. Even without having worn one, I know that specifically ergonomics will be an area that Apple likely poured a massive amount of design hours into. So I would "assume" that if users consider the Apple Vision Pro to be too heavy, they'll consider most any HMD to be too heavy.

Here is the Meta Quest Pro as a "reasonable" comparison (although it is capable of far less than Vision Pro):
https://www.meta.com/quest/quest-pro/tech-specs/

It weighs 722g.

Which for us imperial people is a solid 1/4 lbs more than Apple's solution.

Here is Hololens 2 (which is more closely comparable 1:1 with Vision Pro):
https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/hololens/hardware#document-experiences

It weighs: 566g

Which is roughly 50g or 1.76-2 oz difference between it and the Apple Vision Pro.

The Quest 3 is a significant amount lighter, but I would not consider it even to be in the realm of equivalent device.
https://www.meta.com/quest/quest-3/

It weighs: 515g.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top