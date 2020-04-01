how hard or likely is it to successfully OC dual rank 2x16gb 3600 cl16 modules to 4000+ mhz?

so after some researching on benefits of running dual rank memory (2x16 or 4x8gb for example) it seems there can be a decent amount of performance to be gained, even in games,

10-15% not being out of the question on the same frequency and timings when comparing 4x4 or 2x16 vs 2x8 (4x4 and 2x16 being faster because of dual rank and the interleaving benefits from that)





so I was looking at different options and found a gskill kit 2x16gb dual rank module kit, (F4-3600C16D-32GTZN) with 3600 cl 16-16-16-36 timings , and have some questions,



how likely is it that this kit is able to be pushed further with same or similar timings?

from my research it seems that both running 4 sticks in dual rank, or 2 sticks that are dual rank, is much harder to push to super high frequencies vs 2 single rank dimms, true?



was basically having a dilemma if I should get 4x8 gb of something like 4000mhz cl17 or 2x8 gb 3600mhz cl16 , both options would be dual rank but not sure what is the best option and most likely to overclock/tune timings,





if anyone has any insight in dual rank OC possibilities either on 2 dual rank sticks or 4 single rank sticks (which effectively will run in dual rank) then i'd appreciate any feedback!





PS this is on intel z390 platform with 9700k cpu (probably z490 platform later this year if that matters)



cheers