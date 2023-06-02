How Graphics Cards are made - Insane PowerColor Factory Tour

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
also Blunty's Emulation Lab at NVIDIAReminds of this awesome stuff in Long Format
Inside ATI & NVIDIA: How they make frames flyAnandTech
https://www.anandtech.com › show
Sep 23, 2002 — Here we have NV30 running Windows 2000: We wanted to get a game running on the IKOS NV30 but time constraints forced us to move on; plus we didn ...
Specifically look at this NV30 Emulation / Simulation
NV30: Somewhat up and runningThe IKOS lab was our next stop, where we got to see NV30 running on an IKOS box (read our Inside ATI section to learn exactly how the IKOS box works).
View attachment 574249
Click to Enlarge
View attachment 574250
Click to Enlarge - It's NV30! ...but running at a few KHz and a little heavier.
The engineers were hard at work on NV30; because of the delays there has been a lot more testing and validation work on the part that should help NVIDIA considerably once all of the manufacturing issues settle. We caught a glimpse of NV30 running off of the IKOS box:
Here we have NV30 running Windows 2000: