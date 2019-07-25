How feasible is this?

Moving to SaaS offerings is a good move for most companies. Often times it enables them to purchase a real enterprise-class solution for a fraction of what it would have cost them to build/support something on-prem.



However, moving your internal or customer-facing systems to the cloud shouldn't be a blanket statement. If you simply lift and shift your traditional legacy applications to the cloud, your management will be extremely unhappy with the cost and availability of the final result. In order to achieve the maximum benefits of cloud you will need to re-architect your applications to take advantage of things like autoscaling. In the cloud, you don't build for peak traffic, you build for min and let auto-scaling take care of matching your compute requirements to user activity. If you don't adopt this approach early, your management will get hit with a surprisingly large bill.



You will also need to decouple your applications to operate completely independently of other layers because things can and will die unexpectedly in the cloud. You are expected to architect for failure. If you don't your uptime will suffer.



You are right that your company will need to implement policies to control who can do what in the cloud. These are typically the same or similar to what is already in place.



I would support the move to cloud for any company but also caution against rushing in. It sounds like you have a pretty good understanding of what is going on with your company. Hopefully, you are in a position to create that task-list and help then work through it.



The biggest thing I would recommend (I can't say this loudly enough) is that a complete cost-analysis is completed for each application prior to the first click in the cloud. Also, work with your cloud provider to establish an Enterprise Agreement so you can get the best prices possible.



From a career perspective, cloud is the future of the IT industry. If you have a chance to get exposure, definitely do it.



BTW, I worked as a consultant at many of the worlds largest companies for several years. I can tell you from first-hand knowledge that no company is perfect. In fact, some of the largest companies have the most problems.