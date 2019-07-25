How feasible is this?

ShepsCrook
So my company has a strong advocate for moving ALL operations to the cloud. I'm not a fan of the idea (at this time) as I feel that it would be extremely expensive and a poor decision until the company is more streamlined and operating smoothly in IT.
5 physical servers (file server, backup, 2x ESXi VM Hosts, DC)
13VMs (4 core CPU, 16GB allocated per)
30TB of Active data
23TB Used on SAN for VMs
50TB for backups
450TB of bandwidth (In and out)
200-250 employees (6 locations across the US)
Other cons that I feel make this a bad idea at this time:
Phones are non voip (Working on that)
Windows 7 systems still in use (Need to migrate most machines to 10)
Office 2013 across 98% of the company (licensing ran out and we are working on licensing for O365)
No imaging platform, patch management.
2 different domains (one for AD from old company, 1 for email with new company)
Company just invested in new 6 new switches for improving network
No solid onboarding or offboarding procedures
No solid policies for IT at this time (Passwords never expire, same password used to set up user accounts and email and never forced users to change password)
2nd ISP never connected after years of paying for it
I'm sure there's more but this is fine for now, I think you get the idea that IT needs an overhaul.
I mostly feel that the cost of moving to the cloud, the monthly cost would be to high, and with the rest of the stuff on the list needing attention, there's not a lot of time to deal with moving to the cloud. We'd just be moving some of those problems to the cloud with us and making it more difficult.
