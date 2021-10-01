How does this web page display when you view it on your phone?

Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
1,018
Supersnake said:
Pixel 4XL side by side comparison of specs to the Pixel 6 | Pixel 6 Pro.
Didn't realize that the P4 XL had the greater amount of screen ppi density.
As for how the P4 XL battery compares, let's not talk about that.
GSM Arena
Click to expand...
I posted the above in another thread and was curious to see how the web page behind the "GSM Arena" link displayed on a phone, and on a PC.

The web page displayed fine on a PC but when viewed on a phone, the right one third of the page is cropped. I found no way to make my phone display the missing one third of the right side of the page, viewing the page in landscape mode or portrait mode made no difference.

Please open up that link on your phone , does the right one third of the page display? See the sample PC screenshot to see how the page should look if rendered correctly.

You can click the "GSM" link in the quote, or click the embedded URL which is
https://www.gsmarena.com/compare.php3?&idPhone1=9895&idPhone2=11037&idPhone3=10918


1.png

This is how the web page displayed on a phone.



2.jpg

This is how the web page displayed on a PC.
 
N

Nobu

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 7, 2007
Messages
6,593
Use the "view desktop site" mode of your browser. That page is broke (unusable) on mobile browsers.
 
Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
1,018
Thanks for the suggestion. That web page happens to not render correctly on both Android for Firefox and Android Chrome. I'll report it to both Chrome and Firefox.

I returned to the post and added:
Edit: if you are using your phone to view the link, use the view "Desktop site" mode in your browser.
 
Supersnake

Supersnake

Gawd
Joined
Dec 23, 2007
Messages
1,018
Reported the broken website feature to Android Chrome's Report an Issue.
Reported the broken website feature to Mozilla Support for Firefox for Android.
Reported the broken website feature to GSM Arena Support and added that iPhone users using Safari are also affected.
To assist them all were requested to refer to our thread for full details and screenshots.
 
C

ChronoReverse

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2005
Messages
1,129
It's not the browsers, that page is simply done wrong in the first place. Most likely it doesn't handle a narrow viewport correctly.

Desktop mode "lies" about that to the website so it renders correctly because it doesn't give a broken page for the browser to render.
 
