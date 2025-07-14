How does this look to go small factor (ITX) and all AMD?

Wanting to move to small form factor and leave Intel/Nvidia behind. I believe I have covered all spaces/sizes according to case specs, if anyone with experience wants to take a look or recommend alternatives to fit everything properly would be appreciated.
Case ($140): Cooler Master NCORE 100 Air Mini-ITX PC Tower Case, Anodized Aluminum, 3 Slot Horizontal GPU Mount, Compatible RX 7900 XTX|RTX 4090, Compatible SFX PSU | Air Cooler Up to 70 mm, USB Type C
PSU ($170): Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold ITX SFF Modular Power Supply, ATX 3.1 90° 12VHPWR|600W PCIe 5.1, 850W 80Plus Gold, Supports RTX 5080|RX 9070 XT, Customized Cable, 100mm|3.9", 10-Year
Mobo ($200): ASRock B650I Lightning WiFi 6E AMD Socket AM5 Ryzen 9000/8000/7000 Series B650 DDR5 7200+ (OC) MHz 128GB SATA3 6.0 Gb/s Mini ITX Motherboard M.2 2.5G LAN
RAM ($82): Crucial Pro DDR5 RAM 32GB Kit (2x16GB) 6400MHz CL38, Overclocking Desktop Gaming Memory, Intel XMP 3.0 & AMD Expo Compatible
CPU ($455): AMD RYZEN 7 9800X3D 8-Core, 16-Thread Desktop Processor
Cooler ($50): Noctua NH-L9i, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler for Intel LGA1200 & LGA115x (Brown)
GPU ($800): XFX Swift AMD Radeon RX 9070XT Triple Fan Gaming Edition with 16GB GDDR6 HDMI 3xDP, AMD RDNA 4 RX-97TSWF3BA
SSD ($230): Samsung SSD 9100 PRO 2TB, PCIe 5.0x4 M.2 2280, Seq. Read Speeds Up to 14,800MB/s
