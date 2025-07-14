  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
How does this look to go small factor (ITX) and all AMD?

Wanting to move to small form factor and leave Intel/Nvidia behind. I believe I have covered all spaces/sizes according to case specs, if anyone with experience wants to take a look or recommend alternatives to fit everything properly would be appreciated.
About $2127 total.
 
Just a comment, are you sure that little noctua can handle that cpu? Everything sff runs hotter. Case fans?

If you can fit a larger cooler I'd recommend it.
 
travm said:
Just a comment, are you sure that little noctua can handle that cpu? Everything sff runs hotter. Case fans?

If you can fit a larger cooler I'd recommend it.
Yeah, I'd gun for the 65mm one or, better, one of the 120 or 140 top-down coolers if they'll fit. That one might work with good tim and a good fan, but it really needs perfect conditions to work optimally.
 
You guys are correct, last night I was checking and that is not enough to cool that CPU. I looked at some other options but I don't think you can cool that CPU in that mini-ITX, might have to look at Micro-ATX I think.
 
LucasG said:
Wanting to move to small form factor and leave Intel/Nvidia behind. I believe I have covered all spaces/sizes according to case specs, if anyone with experience wants to take a look or recommend alternatives to fit everything properly would be appreciated.
About $2127 total.
I agree with the responses here. If that case cannot fit a large tower cooler or a 240 mm AIO, then that case is unsuitable for a modern CPU to begin with.

In addition, even without considering that, the selected cooler is completely incompatible with that CPU as it is designed for an 11th-Gen or older Intel CPU and cannot be adapted to any AMD system without major modification work that is unsupported by Noctua.

So, you made the right call in switching your consideration to a microATX build.
 
