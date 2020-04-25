How Does the GTX 1080 Ti Stack Up in 2020?

5150Joker
It seems in 2020, this acclaimed video card still stands the test of time as it takes out both the 2070 Super and 5700 XT overall:
Article link: https://www.techspot.com/review/2017-geforce-1080-ti-vs-rtx-2070-super-vs-radeon-5700-xt/
A few notable benchmarks, the rest in article link:Undoubtedly the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti still looks to be a very solid GPU in 2020, offering very similar performance to the RTX 2070 Super. In other words, it's up there competing with a new GPU with a $500 asking price. That's about 30% cheaper than where it started, so a depreciation rate of 10% per year.
...
Our two-pronged conclusion is that current owners of the GTX 1080 Ti can rejoice, especially if you've had yours for a long time, it's still an amazing GPU that you won't have to replace unless high refresh 4K gaming is what you're strictly after.
