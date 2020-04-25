How Does the GTX 1080 Ti Stack Up in 2020?

Undoubtedly the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti still looks to be a very solid GPU in 2020, offering very similar performance to the RTX 2070 Super. In other words, it's up there competing with a new GPU with a $500 asking price. That's about 30% cheaper than where it started, so a depreciation rate of 10% per year.

...

Our two-pronged conclusion is that current owners of the GTX 1080 Ti can rejoice, especially if you've had yours for a long time, it's still an amazing GPU that you won't have to replace unless high refresh 4K gaming is what you're strictly after.