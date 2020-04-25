How Does the GTX 1080 Ti Stack Up in 2020?

5150Joker

5150Joker

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 1, 2005
Messages
3,770
It seems in 2020, this acclaimed video card still stands the test of time as it takes out both the 2070 Super and 5700 XT overall:

Undoubtedly the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti still looks to be a very solid GPU in 2020, offering very similar performance to the RTX 2070 Super. In other words, it's up there competing with a new GPU with a $500 asking price. That's about 30% cheaper than where it started, so a depreciation rate of 10% per year.
...
Our two-pronged conclusion is that current owners of the GTX 1080 Ti can rejoice, especially if you've had yours for a long time, it's still an amazing GPU that you won't have to replace unless high refresh 4K gaming is what you're strictly after.
Click to expand...
A few notable benchmarks, the rest in article link:
Fortnite.png Gears.png RE3.png 2070S.png 5700XT.png

Article link: https://www.techspot.com/review/2017-geforce-1080-ti-vs-rtx-2070-super-vs-radeon-5700-xt/
 
V

vegeta535

2[H]4U
Joined
Jul 19, 2013
Messages
3,885
It is the best card I ever owned. I might even just skip the 3080ti if the price is ridiculously high still. Which it will be.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
5700 xt gtx 1080 ti navi pascal turing
Top