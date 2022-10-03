How does spammers / scam artists in those 3rd third countries open new IP addr. at facebook after they were banned?

so I'm dealing w/ a flood of spammer on t-shirt scam here:that are based out of Bangladesh. Now facebook blocks those acct. after they post for a while. But then they re-open under a bunch of new alias name. Are they using cellular phone or PC? IF they use PC, are they using a proxy service to get new IP addr.? and if they are using cellular phone, how does a cellular phone keep getting new IP addr.?