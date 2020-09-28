How does Samsung 980 PRO compare to other PCIe 4 SSDs ?

Apparently many people are disappointed by the reduce write endurance. That doesn't affect me. Plus, I suspect the massive ~114 GiB SLC cache should make the endurance way better than 600 drive writes if locality is good.
11.4% * 20k cycles + 88.6% * 600 cycles = 2812 cycles

I just want to know from a speed perspective, how does the 980 PRO compared to other PCIe 4 drives?

I've studied the benchmarks on Anandtech, and the most disappointing thing is the sequential read speed of 7000 MiB/s is only attained at queue depths > = 16. At QDs 1 to 4, there's hardly any improvement over PCIe 3 drives like the SK Hynix Gold P31, which beats the 980 PRO in many categories.
385200_1601278186996.png


Do games that do upfront loading or any consumer apps take advantage of that parallelism? What about games that continuously stream like Rage or GTA?

For random reads/writes, they claim 1M IOPs vs 500k for the 970 PRO, but the benchmark doesn't show it, at least for QD=32. Only 345K.
385202_1601278797995.png


It also made me realize how much faster Optane is, especially at low queue depths. Intel is releasing Optane 2 hybrid SSDs soon. Is that a better alternative? I hope they pair the Optane with TLC NAND, not that terrible QLC. Also hope the Optane size is much > 32GiB of Gen1, which was a huge disappointment. The 980 Pro has a whopping ~114 GiB of SLC!
 
