I been playing around with it and I now have After Burner working with temps and clocks .. the Mobo is MSI B550 Mortar with a PBO 200 + .. The cooler is generation one Ryzen 5 1600 AB with cooper core and Corsair TM 30 .. Given the old RX 570 a work out as my display is 165Hz dp in 1080p recorded at 60 fps .