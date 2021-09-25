How does Linux decide if a drive is removable?

Redid my box a while back. It contains 2 1.9TB SSD's. Linux was installed on one of them and the second is a data drive. The second drive was marked as removable which is stupid as shit. When you connect to a remote computer using Remmina the share folder is not stored and you have to reconnect it each time you remote in if it's a removable drive.



I Googled how to make it non removable and found a long page of instructions on how to do this. Is there an easy way? I'd rather back up the drive and reformat than slog through a page full of syntax.



I'd like to understand how this happened in the first place so I can avoid it in the future but as usual, Google returns a bunch of irrelevance on this subject. If someone can enlighten me I'd be forever grateful.



P.S. - OC Is Linux Mint Cinnamon 20.2. Both drives are on the same builtin controller.