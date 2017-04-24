How does InWin Tou 1.0 get cool air in the case?

Happy Hopping said:



and can you still buy this item? If so where?



and why is the Tou 2.0 costs a whoppy $1800?



Happy Hopping said: http://www.bit-tech.net/hardware/cases/2013/11/04/in-win-tou-review/4



I just finished reading a review on this toy. I never seen a case with NO rear fan. And if you look at the frame, you can't add one even if you want to. So you have to count on the top 3 fan to vent out the hot air. But the width of the case is wider than an average size ATX case, so why don't they allow a 200 mm fan as an option at the top.



That's not all, there is COVER at the rear, so you can't add anything, say a USB thumb drive at the rear, as you would have to unmount 4 screws. And you have to make sure there is enough clearance of your video cable, your USB flash drive, etc. before you close the rear glass cover



Further, surely they should add an air filter at the top



this is desk art

If you look real close at the front panel, it has notches about 1cm wide on either side of that piece of glass. Plenty of air can come through there. There is also a hole near the bottom underneath the USB front panel ports.You seem to be ranting for no good reason about a case you don't understand and likely can never afford. Don't feel bad, most people here likely can't afford it either including myself. The few that do would likely could build from scratch or modify something else. This case might not be for them either. In-Win long gave up on catering to the masses and instead makes niche products. There's no back panel access because. Let that sink in for a moment. People buy it to show off, not tinker. As such they likely don't care if it is absolutely the top performing case for its price or not. The same mentality shows when people buy a Bentley or some other ungodly expensive luxury car that is mostly outclassed in all other areas average joe actually cares about while costing 1/10 the price. No access to rear USB? No problem, go buy a USB hub and hide it somewhere in your 10K desk so you can access it all the time.As far as the 5.25" bay, they are on their way out. In-Win isn't the only manufacturer getting rid of them. There's rarely a need for a blu-ray or disc reader anymore as everything is online, and the re-writable media of choice has long been USB drives. They aren't dead yet, as some of the rare times I've seen people use them is for fan/temp/pump controllers, but even those are slowly getting integrated with other devices and even the motherboard itself.As far as the rear fan is concerned... it's not needed. The cooling results in that bit-tech review you posted show that clearly. This case would likely be used for a low to mid end watercooling setup anyways, in which case it may even hamper the top fan's ability to suck in more air for a giant radiator mounted there.