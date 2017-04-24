How does InWin Tou 1.0 get cool air in the case?

KazeoHin

KazeoHin

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 7, 2011
Messages
8,774
Those glass panels aren't cheap, and a frame structure to hold up that weight reliably is super expensive as well.

This is a case for looking, not buying.
 
Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,530
http://www.bit-tech.net/hardware/cases/2013/11/04/in-win-tou-review/4

I just finished reading a review on this toy. I never seen a case with NO rear fan. And if you look at the frame, you can't add one even if you want to. So you have to count on the top 3 fan to vent out the hot air. But the width of the case is wider than an average size ATX case, so why don't they allow a 200 mm fan as an option at the top.

That's not all, there is COVER at the rear, so you can't add anything, say a USB thumb drive at the rear, as you would have to unmount 4 screws. And you have to make sure there is enough clearance of your video cable, your USB flash drive, etc. before you close the rear glass cover

Further, surely they should add an air filter at the top

Their new Tou 2.0 is even worse, it has no 5.25 bay
 
Last edited:
Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,530
Ralphort said:
The Tou is a niche product. I'm sure some people like it but I actually prefer the plain looking 805 (original version) than this in terms of looks. The problem with In Win is they make cases mainly for looks with very limited cooling optimization. The 805 for example, was called by one Youtube reviewer as a "hot box". They put a lot of work on tempered glass & RGB lighting but not on properly cooling their cases.
Click to expand...

that's right. Many have said the 805 is shit. There is no fan at the front.

 
CaptNumbNutz

CaptNumbNutz

Fully [H]
Joined
Apr 11, 2007
Messages
24,175
Happy Hopping said:
Remember the good old ATX design where the front fan suck in cool room temperature air, how does the In Win Tou 1.0 get cool air in?

https://www.engadget.com/2013/06/07/in-win-tou-glass-desktop-case-pc/#/

and can you still buy this item? If so where?

and why is the Tou 2.0 costs a whoppy $1800?

https://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod...108528&cm_re=inwin_tou-_-11-108-528-_-Product
Click to expand...
If you look real close at the front panel, it has notches about 1cm wide on either side of that piece of glass. Plenty of air can come through there. There is also a hole near the bottom underneath the USB front panel ports.

img_8140-1920x1280.jpg


Happy Hopping said:
http://www.bit-tech.net/hardware/cases/2013/11/04/in-win-tou-review/4

I just finished reading a review on this toy. I never seen a case with NO rear fan. And if you look at the frame, you can't add one even if you want to. So you have to count on the top 3 fan to vent out the hot air. But the width of the case is wider than an average size ATX case, so why don't they allow a 200 mm fan as an option at the top.

That's not all, there is COVER at the rear, so you can't add anything, say a USB thumb drive at the rear, as you would have to unmount 4 screws. And you have to make sure there is enough clearance of your video cable, your USB flash drive, etc. before you close the rear glass cover

Further, surely they should add an air filter at the top

Their new Tou 2.0 is even worse, it has no 5.25 bay
Click to expand...

You seem to be ranting for no good reason about a case you don't understand and likely can never afford. Don't feel bad, most people here likely can't afford it either including myself. The few that do would likely could build from scratch or modify something else. This case might not be for them either. In-Win long gave up on catering to the masses and instead makes niche products. There's no back panel access because this is desk art. Let that sink in for a moment. People buy it to show off, not tinker. As such they likely don't care if it is absolutely the top performing case for its price or not. The same mentality shows when people buy a Bentley or some other ungodly expensive luxury car that is mostly outclassed in all other areas average joe actually cares about while costing 1/10 the price. No access to rear USB? No problem, go buy a USB hub and hide it somewhere in your 10K desk so you can access it all the time.

As far as the 5.25" bay, they are on their way out. In-Win isn't the only manufacturer getting rid of them. There's rarely a need for a blu-ray or disc reader anymore as everything is online, and the re-writable media of choice has long been USB drives. They aren't dead yet, as some of the rare times I've seen people use them is for fan/temp/pump controllers, but even those are slowly getting integrated with other devices and even the motherboard itself.

As far as the rear fan is concerned... it's not needed. The cooling results in that bit-tech review you posted show that clearly. This case would likely be used for a low to mid end watercooling setup anyways, in which case it may even hamper the top fan's ability to suck in more air for a giant radiator mounted there.
 
Last edited:
Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,530
So it's like a Ferrari, a lot of $, but still have more problems than a Honda.

I use 5.25 bluray burner to burn 50Gb video of my pet on BD-R. So I have to have a 5.25 bay.

Besides, you need to archive your data every year end. You can't rely on USB, as they are not Read Only.

I don't do watercooling. The chemical inside can cause cancer. In fact, State of California banned the sale of that substance.

by the way, for $800, I would have buy it if it's perfect. But for $1.6K at ebay, that's too high for a case, because I expect better design will come along from In Win or other manufacturer in the future.

For $800, is the appearance every I wanted? No, I prefer the case to be see thru even when the PC is turn off. I also looked into Open Frame, but in the end, it's impractical w/ too much dust.

So in the end, I think the best course of action is to keep waiting until there is a perfect case design for me, or fits my bills. Because it's quite possible that even if I did find a perfect case, and then use it for a few year, a even better case design will come along.
 
Last edited:
Happy Hopping

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
7,530
to be honest, this Jonsbo case looks a lot better than the S Frame. It has that cover at the top. And it's now available in USA so shipping cost is lower
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top