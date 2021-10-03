How do you power your rigs?

We all know that once you get much above a 750 watt power supply, the cost per watt goes stratospheric. Below 750 watts, you can count on about ten cents per watt; a 500 watt PSU is $50, a 750 watt PSU is $75, and so on. So theoretically, a 1500 watt PSU would cost around $150. Instead, $600 or more is common.



With this in mind, I'm powering each of my graphics cards individually, with a separate, cheap PSU. This has a couple of advantages. First, my cost drops way down. I can power 6 3090's with six separate 400 watt PSUs that I paid $40 each for; for a total of $240. Consider what you'd pay for a 2,400 watt PSU! An awful lot more than $240. Second, I can harvest old 400 - 500 watt PSUs from older computers that are being sold or given away, so that's a potential source of free power supplies. Finally - if a small PSU dies, it means I've lost one card, but the rest of the rig stays up and stays productive. If a monster PSU dies, it means I've lost the entire rig.



So, that's my strategy. Buy cheap PSUs to power each card individually.



Is there a better approach? Thanks - Charlie