How do you power your rigs?

Charlie5277

Jun 7, 2021
We all know that once you get much above a 750 watt power supply, the cost per watt goes stratospheric. Below 750 watts, you can count on about ten cents per watt; a 500 watt PSU is $50, a 750 watt PSU is $75, and so on. So theoretically, a 1500 watt PSU would cost around $150. Instead, $600 or more is common.

With this in mind, I'm powering each of my graphics cards individually, with a separate, cheap PSU. This has a couple of advantages. First, my cost drops way down. I can power 6 3090's with six separate 400 watt PSUs that I paid $40 each for; for a total of $240. Consider what you'd pay for a 2,400 watt PSU! An awful lot more than $240. Second, I can harvest old 400 - 500 watt PSUs from older computers that are being sold or given away, so that's a potential source of free power supplies. Finally - if a small PSU dies, it means I've lost one card, but the rest of the rig stays up and stays productive. If a monster PSU dies, it means I've lost the entire rig.

So, that's my strategy. Buy cheap PSUs to power each card individually.

Is there a better approach? Thanks - Charlie
 
cdabc123

Jun 21, 2016
I do that I have a bunch of 560w supermicro server psus and just wire them together as needed.

A few notes:
Ya need decent psus or it could be problematic.
The setup will be way less efficient then one good power supply
No reason to use consumer psus. Grab https://www.ebay.com/itm/183320758845?hash=item2aaec4ca3d:g:PS4AAOSw011bkwF6 and mod the connections on them to get what you need


I ran those supermicro psus in mining rigs pulling up to 3kw
 
pclausen

Jan 30, 2008
You can get 1200 watts Platinum (94%) HP Server PSUs all day long on ebay for about $70 shipped. Here's one example:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/255129069213?epid=1604523681&hash=item3b66e0a69d:g:Q98AAOSwRGRhPOWP

And you can get breakout boards from here:

https://www.parallelminer.com/product-category/power-accessories/breakout-board/

Much cheaper than buying ATX PSU's. I have about a dozen of those HP 1200 watt PSUs that I have had since 2017/2018 and they are real work horses. Never had one fail. I also got 6 of the big 2400 watt Delta PSUs, that are also still all working like the day I got them.

Server PSUs are meant to be run hard and near capacity 24/7/365, which is not necessarily the case with ATX PSUs, although I have never had those fail either (EVGA 1200 and 1600 watt Platinums and Corsair 1500's).
 
Charlie5277

Jun 7, 2021
pclausen , cdabc123 - this is excellent information. As it happens, I'm in Canada and neither retailer will ship to Canada; but I'm sure that there are others that will. And these are used items, as opposed to new... but I'm not sure that's particularly important. I think a 1200 watt PSU would probably power 4 3090 cards, so a psu plus a breakout board would come to about $26 per card. Plus shipping, of course. Hmmm... it's gonna be cheaper than going with discrete PSUs, but not a lot cheaper. Certainly worth considering, and crunching the numbers on. Thanks for the feedback!
 
Charlie5277

Jun 7, 2021
Huh. Just crunched the numbers for a Canadian equivalent product. Started with this one:

https://www.ebay.com/itm/2551290692...ay&campid=5336641285&toolid=10001&mpt=6848499

add duty and shipping charges, i wind up at $90.03 USD. Add $35 for a breakout board, I wind up at $125.03 USD. Convert that to CAD, I get $157.93. Divide that by the 4 cards it will power, I get $39.48 CAD per card... and the local computer store has EVGA 450 watt Bronze PSUs for $39.99.

There are a few differences. The discrete EVGA PSUs are Bronze, not Platinum. They're new, not used. They're 450 watts, not 300 equivalent (1200 watts split between 4 cards). They're consumer grade, not industrial grade. They have a 1 year warranty, not 30 days. I can source them locally, instead of buying through Ebay.

One thing stands out: there's not a lot of economic difference between going with a 1200 watt server PSU, or a bunch of discrete 450 watt PSUs. It works out to about the same cost. I think I might be inclined to go for the discrete 450 watt PSUs, simply because of the extra 150 watt headroom. If Nvidia brings out an even more power hungry 4000 series card next year, the discrete 450 watt PSU would probably handle it.

Ah, well. It was a great intellectual experiment. Thanks for prompting me to conduct it!
 
cdabc123

Jun 21, 2016
A bunch of low quality psus can be an issue. First the 3090 can pull some pretty heavy burst of current idk if the 12v rail on the cheap supplies would work. You have to make sure you are powering the same risers and GPU with the same psu. Also the voltage between psus need to be similar. I havent had a issue with server supplies but cheap consumer ones are a differnt ball game.

I would look around for server supplies and breakout board you can obtain. Quite a few have been adapted for mining so there should be a decent variety.
 
