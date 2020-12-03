How do you manipulate[tweak] hardware settings when no bloody AA werks?

UltraTaco

UltraTaco

Gawd
Joined
Feb 21, 2020
Messages
997
Quite often, no bloody setting werkz from nvidia(ati?) control panel!! Even override application setting wont do biscuits!!

How do you cope with such devastating trouble? DSR? Trying behaviour flags in Nspector? Or do you perhaps endeavour into the lands of NVAPI?

Perhaps reshade?
Do tell, mate:)

HaK2jzg.jpg
 
Last edited:
C

c3k

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 8, 2007
Messages
2,240
Manipulate hardware? I just grab it. If it's small, I use needlenose pliers.

Does that help?

And, do I get a free taco?

;)
 
