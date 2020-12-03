How do you manipulate[tweak] hardware settings when no bloody AA werks?

UltraTaco
Gawd
Quite often, no bloody setting werkz from nvidia(ati?) control panel!! Even override application setting wont do biscuits!!
How do you cope with such devastating trouble? DSR? Trying behaviour flags in Nspector? Or do you perhaps endeavour into the lands of NVAPI?
Perhaps reshade?
Do tell, mate
