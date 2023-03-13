How do you know if an SSD is "DRAM-Less"?

Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,832
I bought a cheap Team 1TB SSD and to put in perspective this appears as a tad bit faster then a 7.2K RPM 2.5" Spinner so needless to say I want to replace it.

Since it is so slow I'd assume this is DRAM-Less?

I want to know if this Samsung 870 EVO or This Samsung 870 QVO
drive has a DRAM Cache

Also why on the subject of cache-less Vs cached SSDs how can you tell this? Because they all say write "up to xxx MB/S as well as a different number for read speed

In my Amazon SSD order history I have the following drives and if someone doesn't mind can they tell me if they are cached or cache less

# 1 Western Digital 500GB WD Blue SN570
# 2 fanxiang S101
# 3 Crucial P2 1TB 3D NAND NVMe PCIe
# 4 Kingston SA400S37/240G
# 5 Samsung 860 EVO 500GB (MZ-76E500B/AM)

Thank You in advance LoL! :)
 
Last edited:
X

XJJack

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2010
Messages
30
Mostly by doing some research and reading reviews/ Watching video reviews. And hope that the manufacturer has not made changes to the product since those reviews.

You could make it easier for people to answer your questions quickly by putting the product name in your list instead of just numbering them 1-5.

Lastly, there is almost no way to know from the listing as they don't want to advertise when they don't have it, but if you look at there product line stay with the top tear as stuff below probaly doesn't have DRAM.
 
Format _C:

Format _C:

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 12, 2001
Messages
3,832
XJJack said:
You could make it easier for people to answer your questions quickly by putting the product name in your list instead of just numbering them 1-5.
Click to expand...
My bad I just fixed that 1 - 5 now has the make and model next to the numbet
 
B

BlueLineSwinger

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 1, 2011
Messages
1,306
Not clicking through a bunch of links for which you couldn't bother to type out the product names.

I know that the Samsung 870 Evo and Crucial MX500 have a DRAM cache and TLC NAND. The 870 QVO uses QLC NAND, so should be avoided for an OS/app volume.

Is your system not recent enough to utilize a m.2 NVMe SSD for OS/apps?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top