How do you handle sloppy fan stickers?

hossdaddy
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2007
- Messages
- 2,836
Hey guys,
I recently completed my rgb setup but unfortunately they came with poorly placed stickers in the middle of the fan which has resulted in a wobbly look on 3 of them.
I tried to use a sharpie on it while its spinning but that made almost no difference. I am pretty sure I am not the first person to have this issue and need some help here guys.
TIA!
