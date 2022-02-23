how do you guys get the best colors for your monitor?

Hi, guys



I've owned a lot of monitors and have never been 100% happy with the colors. I've tried to tinker and did get close, but never 100%



how do you guys get the best colors? I've adjusted colors with the monitor settings and did see improvements, but I want them to be a bit better. Also tried WIndows Calibration tool (prob need to tinker with that some more)



Should I purchase a calibration tool? I am willing to spend the money as long as they're worth and will give me the best colors.



Thanks