How do you get Firefox to create new tab at the new tab page?

H

Happy Hopping

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jul 1, 2004
Messages
6,985
in my existing PC, firefox automatically creates new tab of website that I visited. And according to this link, there is a Setting button you can click, to customize new tab

https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/customize-your-new-tab-page#w_change-your-new-tab-page-content

on my new PC as I'm setting up, after I click new tab, it's blank. It doesn't create the prev. visited website I went to. And there is NO setting icon to click. See link above

so how do you induce firefox to create all those tabs ?
 
